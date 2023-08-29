Confirmation

Return to office or risk losing job, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns staff

Morale at Amazon has taken a hit since the company laid off about 27,000 employees

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 12:00 AM IST
By Spencer Soper

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy told employees who refuse to comply with his return-to-office mandate that “it’s probably not going to work out for you,” according to a recording of a company meeting obtained by Insider.
 
Starting in May, Amazon began requiring corporate employees to be in the office three days a week, a policy that alienated some personnel. Expressing frustration that some staff weren’t taking the mandate seriously, Jassy made clear at the meeting earlier this month that those who don’t comply could lose their jobs, the online news site reported. 

Last month, Bloomberg reported that some corporate employees would have to relocate to comply with the three-day mandate.

Morale at Amazon has taken a hit since the company laid off about 27,000 employees. A number of personnel who work at the company’s Seattle headquarters walked off the job in May to protest the return-to-office policy. 

In an email to Insider, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser confirmed Jassy’s comments. The company declined to immediately comment.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

