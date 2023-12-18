JSW group stocks decline amidst rape allegation against chairman Jindal

JSW Group companies (As on Dec 18) Company Name Mcap Rs Cr CMP(Rs) % Change 1Day JSW Steel 209013 854.7 -1.5 JSW Energy 71782 436.5 0.5 JSW Infrastructure 48668 231.8 0.1 JSW Holdings 5646 5087.1 -1.3 Shiva Cement 1090 55.9 -2.4 Source: Bloomberg, Capitaline Compiled by BS Research Bureau

The shares of three of the five JSW Group companies declined on Monday after media reports claimed that a rape case had been filed against its chairman Sajjan Jindal. The shares of the group's flagship firm, JSW Steel, fell 1.5 per cent, JSW Holdings fell 1.3 per cent, and Shiva Cement fell 2.4 per cent. Meanwhile, JSW Energy rose 0.5 per cent, and JSW Infrastructure rose 0.1 per cent. Media reports during the weekend said a 30-year-old woman had filed a rape complaint against Jindal at a Mumbai police station. Jindal has denied the allegations and said he will cooperate fully with the investigation. JSW Group companies command a market capitalisation of Rs 3.4 trillion.