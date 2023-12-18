Why Maruti remains big on small cars, even when India shifts to larger cars

At the end of October, while declaring its financial results, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported that sharp growth in its utility vehicle (UV) sales had taken its revenue and net profit to record levels. However, Chairman R C Bhargava chose to

speak passionately about small cars, which had shown a drop in a rising market.

“Without growth at the entry level and the small car segment in a market like India, sustained high levels of growth in the car industry are very unlikely,” Bhargava said.



MSIL, the quintessential maker of small cars, has not fallen short of taking a bet