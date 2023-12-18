Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Why Maruti remains big on small cars, even when India shifts to larger cars

MSIL, the quintessential maker of small cars, has not fallen short of taking a bet on small hatchbacks even when there seems to be a structural shift in the Indian market towards larger cars

Maruti Suzuki cars
Premium

Maruti Suzuki cars

Sohini Das Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
At the end of October, while declaring its financial results, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported that sharp growth in its utility vehicle (UV) sales had taken its revenue and net profit to record levels. However, Chairman R C Bhargava chose to
speak passionately about small cars, which had shown a drop in a rising market.

“Without growth at the entry level and the small car segment in a market like India, sustained high levels of growth in the car industry are very unlikely,” Bhargava said.
 
MSIL, the quintessential maker of small cars, has not fallen short of taking a bet

Also Read

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

India KFC operator Devyani International enters Thailand with $129 mn deal

Apple to stop selling its latest smartwatch in US due to patent dispute

BCCI denied tax exemption under Section 11 of I-T Act, says FinMin

Vedanta approves dividend, Siemens India to set up energy business arm

Adobe calls off $20 bn deal to acquire Figma after pushback from Europe

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki EV Maruti Suzuki Baleno automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon