JSW Infra likely to consider QIP, FPO to dilute promoters' stake

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) may evaluate options such as qualified institutional placement (QIP) and follow-on public offering (FPO) to dilute the promoter’s stake in the company in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) norms.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman, non-executive director, and individual promoter of JSW Infra, said at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday: ‘We will evaluate options, including qualified institutional placement and follow-on public offering, based on the capital expenditure requirements, prevailing market conditions, and in alignment with the long-term interest of the shareholders.’

According to Sebi’s Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, listed Indian