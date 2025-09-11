Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Infra to invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka multi-modal logistics park

JSW Infra to invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka multi-modal logistics park

JSW Infrastructure has acquired an 86-acre brownfield rail siding in Ballari, Karnataka, to set up a multi-modal logistics park with an investment of Rs 380 crore

The move is part of JSW Infra’s plan to build a pan-India logistics network and strengthen its position as an integrated logistics player. | File Image

JSW Infrastructure has acquired an 86-acre brownfield rail siding in Kudathini, Ballari, Karnataka, for Rs 57 crore to develop a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP). The project will see an investment of Rs 380 crore over the next few years.
 
The facility, acquired through the company’s subsidiary JSW Port Logistics, will house a rail freight terminal, an inland container depot, and modern cargo-handling systems. Commercial operations are expected to begin within six months, followed by phased expansion.
 
The move is part of JSW Infra’s plan to build a pan-India logistics network and strengthen its position as an integrated logistics player.
 
 

JSW Infrastructure Logistics Park Policy JSW Group

Sep 11 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

