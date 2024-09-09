Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW Infrastructure approves Rs 2,359 cr capex for capacity expansion

JSW Infrastructure approves Rs 2,359 cr capex for capacity expansion

According to the statement, the expansion will increase the overall capacity of Jaigarh Port to 70 MTPA from the current 55 MTPA and Dharamtar Port to 55 MTPA from 34 MTPA at present

JSW Infrastructure

The expansion at both ports is expected to generate an additional cargo handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA. | Image: JSW Infrastructure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Group firm JSW Infrastructure Limited on Monday said it has approved a capex of Rs 2,359 crore for the capacity expansion at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar Port.
As a part of the company's FY2030 growth plan to increase capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing capacity of 170 MTPA, the Board of the respective subsidiary companies has approved a total capacity expansion plan of 36 MTPA (21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh), a statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The capex plan includes mechanical, civil, and electrical work for the new berths and additional infrastructure like railway siding for Jaigarh Port to boost third-party cargo movement, it added.
 
According to the statement, the expansion will increase the overall capacity of Jaigarh Port to 70 MTPA from the current 55 MTPA and Dharamtar Port to 55 MTPA from 34 MTPA at present.
This expansion primarily aims to cater to the increased cargo volume of the anchor customer on the back of the proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra, it said.
The expansion at both ports is expected to generate an additional cargo handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA.
Construction at both ports is anticipated to be completed by March 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSW Infra zooms 5% as Fitch revises rating to' BB+' with outlook 'positive'

JSW Infra zooms 5% as Fitch revises rating to' BB+' with outlook 'positive'

Arun Maheshwari, JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure eyes end-to-end logistics play: CEO Arun Maheshwari

jsw infra

JSW Infrastructure's shares slump 7% after subdued Q1; check details

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit fall 9% on higher expenses

Container port

'JSW Infra to reassess strategy for Tajpur port if it comes for re-bidding'

Topics : Capital Expenditure JSW Infrastructure private capital expenditure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon