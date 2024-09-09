Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Azure Power to prepay green bonds worth $310 mn maturing in December

Azure Power to prepay green bonds worth $310 mn maturing in December

Sustainable energy solutions provider Azure Power on Monday said it has issued a notice to prepay green bonds worth USD 310 million maturing in December 2024.

Azure Power

The green bonds were issued in 2019 for $ 350 million and are listed in Singapore. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sustainable energy solutions provider Azure Power on Monday said it has issued a notice to prepay green bonds worth $ 310 million maturing in December 2024.
The bonds (RG II) are backed by seven utility projects, originally commissioned between 2016 and 2019, a company statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The refinancing, valued at approximately Rs 2,400 crore, is structured as an INR Term Loan underwritten solely by REC Limited.
The projects, with a total capacity of 615 MW, are spread across Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.
The green bonds were issued in 2019 for $ 350 million and are listed in Singapore.
 
Azure Power Global Limited, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, issued a notice to prepay green bonds maturing in December 2024.

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils commercial electric four-wheeler 'e-ZEO'

gavel law cases

DHFL loan case: Delhi HC grants bail to Dheeraj Wadhawan on medical grounds

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo eyes global expansion with new routes, cargo growth by 2030

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

EQT to buy GeBBS Healthcare Solutions to expand in healthcare tech

electricity

$500 mn in overdue power debt not sustainable: Adani Group to Bangladesh

"This refinancing reaffirms Azure Power's strong market position and our capability to raise funding at attractive terms," Sunil Gupta, CEO at Azure Power, said in the statement.
"We continuously assess our portfolio to optimise the funding of our projects. This project serves as a testament to that strategy," its Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Finance, Sugata Sircar said.
REC Limited, a public sector undertaking (PSU), has underwritten the entire refinancing.
This refinancing underscores Azure Power's commitment to sustainable growth, reinforcing its ongoing contribution to India's renewable energy landscape.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD weather 2024: Met issues red and orange alert for several states

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

LIVE news updates: ED seeks 14-day judicial custody for AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

Aviation minister pitches for sustainable practices, regional connectivity

AirPods Max and AirPods 3

iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple AirPods 2024 lineup

Carrefour

Carrefour set to enter India through partnership with Apparel Group

Topics : Climate Change Azure Power Green bonds issuance Green bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon