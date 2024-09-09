Azure Power to prepay green bonds worth $310 mn maturing in December

Sustainable energy solutions provider Azure Power on Monday said it has issued a notice to prepay green bonds worth $ 310 million maturing in December 2024.

The bonds (RG II) are backed by seven utility projects, originally commissioned between 2016 and 2019, a company statement said.

The refinancing, valued at approximately Rs 2,400 crore, is structured as an INR Term Loan underwritten solely by REC Limited.

The projects, with a total capacity of 615 MW, are spread across Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

The green bonds were issued in 2019 for $ 350 million and are listed in Singapore.