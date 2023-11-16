Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

JSW Infrastructure bags Rs 4,119 crore award for port in Karnataka

JSW Group's ports biz emerged as sole bidder for Keni Port

WTO, trade

Representative Image

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JSW Infrastructure, the recently-listed entity of the JSW Group, on Thursday said it secured the winning bid for the development of an all-weather, deep-water, and greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka for an estimated cost of Rs 4,119 crore.

The Karnataka Maritime Board, under the state government, has issued a letter of award for the port, which will be constructed with an initial capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The award came nearly nine months after reports of the company emerging as the sole bidder for the project.

According to sources, four parties were in the pre-bid stage — JSW Infrastructure, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Navayuga Engineering Company, and Vishwa Samudra Engine­ering. Subsequently, APSEZ and JSW Infra qualified for the bidding, but APSEZ chose not to bid. Industry sources said the company currently had a number of ongoing projects which it wants to focus on.

JSW Infra is India’s second largest commercial port company and had its initial public offering in September.

“Once the concession agreement is signed, we will start working to develop the Keni Port as an integral part of the state’s maritime infrastructure & trade gateway,” said Arun Maheshwari, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Infra.

“Through the development of this greenfield port, we are partnering with Karnataka government’s mission to meet the logistics demand of a rapidly growing state and the region’s economy,” said Maheshwari. 

“Once developed, the Keni port is expected to crucially address the rising import and export trade momentum of the region,”  Maheshwari said.

The proposed port, strategically located between Mormugao Port (Goa) in the north and New Mangalore Port (NMPA) in the south, aims to handle cape-size vessels and cater to industries in the region. It can handle cargo up to 200,000 tonnes.

The Keni Port is expected to primarily capture coal and coke cargo for steel, cement, and power plants, supported by iron ore, limestone, dolomite handling, and export of finished steel products.

Also Read

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

JSW Infra makes strong debut; extends gain to zoom 32% over issue price

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

JSW Group makes another attempt to scale-up cement, port business

Flipkart 'TBBD' sales lift Walmart's gross margins in Aug-Oct period

Alibaba scraps cloud business spin-off citing US chip export ban: Report

IL&FS Transportation sells entire equity in Jorabat-Shillong Expressway

ASCI proposes various guidelines to avoid 'greenwashing' by companies

Tata Technologies IPO: A brief overview of the Pune-based ER&D firm


According to the Karnataka Maritime Perspective Plan, the state’s hinterland potential is projected to increase from 44 mtpa to 117 mtpa by 2035.

“On comparison to the future demand and the capacity being handled by the present ports, there is a need for a deep draft port to fulfil the cargo handling gap requirement in future. Hence, the concept of alternate port for NMPA has emerged, which aims at development of the Port at Keni,” JSW Infra said.

According to the statement, rail connectivity to the Keni Port site, with an eight-kilometre alignment, is proposed to be on the southern side and will be connected with the existing Konkan line to north of the Ankola Station.


BIG DEAL
 
- Adani Ports qualified  for the process, but chose not to bid

- Port located between Mormugao Port (Goa) in the north and New Mangalore Port (NMPA) in the south

- Will be connected with the existing Konkan line to north of the Ankola Station

- Can handle cape-size vessels up to 200,000 tonnes and cater to industries in the region

Topics : JSW Infrastructure Karnataka Ports

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon