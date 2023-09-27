close
JSW Group makes another attempt to scale-up cement, port business

JSW Infrastructure, the group's port division, aims to raise Rs 2,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), which closes on Wednesday

jsw

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group is making another bid to turn its cement and ports businesses into success stories, following its already listed steel and energy entities. While the ports sector has shown progress, the future of the cement business remains uncertain.

JSW Infrastructure, the group's port division, aims to raise Rs 2,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), which closes on Wednesday. This marks the group's third IPO; the last one was for JSW Energy in December 2009. Although a 13-year gap was not entirely planned, the company had announced intentions to list the port business as early as 2017, targeting a capacity utilisation of at least 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Plans for a cement business IPO have also been discussed before. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, initially indicated a listing in FY20, and later mentioned FY25 as the new target. However, the business remains unlisted.

Both divisions have experienced delays in meeting capacity expansion targets. JSW Infrastructure’s total capacity stood at 158.43 MTPA as of March 2023, falling short of its previously stated 200 MTPA goal for 2020. On the other hand, JSW Cement aims to triple its current capacity to 60 MTPA in five years, despite not achieving its earlier target of 30 MTPA set for 2020.

Rating agencies and analysts have raised concerns about the ambitious expansion plans. In March, Crisil noted the risks related to JSW Cement's project execution and ability to ramp up new capacities. Similarly, Satyadeep Jain, a cement analyst with Ambit Capital, described the targets as ambitious but acknowledged the group's strong track record in project management and execution.

In response to these concerns, JSW Cement said its growth targets are entirely organic, supported by sufficient limestone reserves. The company plans to expand its market presence to North and Central India, beyond its existing operations in South East and West India.

JSW Infrastructure has also improved its standing, overcoming previous concerns about funding and project risks. A note from Moody's in January 2022 warned of potential execution and ramp-up risks, but later acknowledged the company's solid track record in managing such challenges.

This mixed outlook underlines the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for JSW Group as it navigates the intricacies of expanding its cement and ports businesses.
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

