JSW-POSCO to set up mega steel plant in Keonjhar district: CM Majhi

JSW-POSCO to set up mega steel plant in Keonjhar district: CM Majhi

Addressing a public gathering at Champua, Majhi said, "I had vowed to set up a mega steel plant in Keonjhar district. God was kind enough to make me the chief minister to realise this dream."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said a mega steel plant with an investment of around Rs 40,000 crore will be jointly set up by JSW and POSCO in Keonjhar district's Patna area.

Addressing a public gathering at Champua, Majhi said, "I had vowed to set up a mega steel plant in Keonjhar district. God was kind enough to make me the chief minister to realise this dream."  In addition to Patna area, the CM said steel industries would be developed in various parts of the district, with a total investment exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.

On January 28, during the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave,' the JSW Group, led by Sajjan Jindal, signed an MoU with the Odisha government to establish a 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) steel plant in Keonjhar.

 

In October last year, the JSW Group and South Korean steel giant POSCO had signed an MoU to set up an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 MTPA.

However, the companies have not revealed the location where the steel plant will come up.

During his speech, the CM also announced a grant of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a three-storey building at Chandra Sekhar College in Champua.

Earlier, higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj had announced a Rs 3.30 crore grant for the development of the college.

During the day, Majhi inaugurated a five-day Regional Agricultural Machinery Fair in Keonjhar and emphasised the importance of agriculture in Odisha, where more than 60 per cent of the population relies on agriculture and allied activities.

The CM also released a song titled 'People's CM Mohan' at the event in Keonjhar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

