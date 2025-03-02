Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CIL waives financial coverage charge for non-power sector consumers

CIL waives financial coverage charge for non-power sector consumers

The latest decision is one more step in Coal India Ltd's ongoing efforts to streamline operations under the broader ease of doing business initiative, the company said

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Coal India Limited on Sunday said that non-power sector (NPS) consumers will not have to pay the coal value worth ten days of supply as financial coverage for the dry fuel received via rail transport.

"With the waiver of financial coverage, CIL takes an important step towards reducing transactional complexities and fostering an environment that encourages smooth and efficient business operations," the PSU said in a statement.

The latest decision is one more step in Coal India Ltd's ongoing efforts to streamline operations under the broader ease of doing business initiative, the company said. 

"This also helps to reduce the financial burden for NPS consumers and improve their cash liquidity," Coal India Ltd (CIL) noted.

 

The liquidity availability will allow consumers to use the capital for other operational needs and reduce the working capital pressure.

During the ongoing financial year, CIL supplied about 560 million tonnes (MT) of coal to the power sector and nearly 134 MTs to NPS consumers till February. The offtake through rail mode accounted for 55 per cent of CIL's total supplies.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

"This initiative is also part of CIL's broader vision to optimise and modernise coal supply processes for all sectors, aligning with the government's ongoing push to make business operations more transparent, accessible, and cost-effective for industries across India," it said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

