JSW Steel lays groundwork for low-carbon exports as EU's CBAM looms

JSW Steel lays groundwork for low-carbon exports as EU's CBAM looms

JSW Steel is setting up a 4 mt green steel plant in Salav, Maharashtra, as it readies for the EU's CBAM regime while maintaining its domestic market focus

At Salav in Maharashtra, JSW Steel is setting up a 4 million-tonne (mt) green steel plant, based on direct reduced iron (DRI) using natural gas and renewable energy (Photo: Reuters)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the steel industry prepares for the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), JSW Steel is laying the groundwork for a low-carbon future while continuing to focus on the growing domestic market.
 
“Our main focus will be the domestic market because we really see a strong growth in the coming years in India,” said Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel.
 
However, Acharya added that the company is putting in place the building blocks for low-carbon exports, as Europe — India’s key steel export market — transitions to the CBAM regime.
 
Green steel at Salav
 
 
At Salav in Maharashtra, JSW Steel is setting up a 4 million-tonne (mt) green steel plant, based on direct reduced iron (DRI) using natural gas and renewable energy. The project will be implemented in phases.

“Between now and the end of FY31, we will be executing the Salav project, which will be up to 4 mt in two phases. The first phase of 2 mt is part of the 50 mt capacity target we have set for ourselves,” Acharya said.
 
He noted that JSW was awaiting greater clarity on the CBAM framework and tariff structure, expected in November, before finalising expansion timelines.
 
EU’s carbon cost and import curbs
 
The CBAM, which comes into effect from January 1, aims to level the playing field between EU producers who pay for carbon emissions and foreign exporters who do not, by imposing a carbon cost on imports.
 
In addition, the EU has proposed cutting tariff-free steel import quotas to 18.3 mt a year — nearly 47 per cent lower than 2024 levels — and doubling out-of-quota duties to 50 per cent to protect its domestic industry. The measure, intended to replace existing safeguards expiring in June 2026, awaits approval from the European Parliament and Council.
 
Acharya said the Salav plant would serve as JSW’s hub for low-emission steel production, adding that its capacity would be “more than sufficient for the medium term to cover our export requirements.”
 
Hydrogen, renewable energy and SEED
 
In the interim, JSW is incorporating decarbonisation measures under its SEED (Sustainable Energy, Environment and Decarbonisation) programme, alongside renewable energy initiatives, to produce low-carbon steel within existing operations. The SEED project targets a reduction of 18 million tonnes (mt) of CO₂ emissions by 2030.
 
The company has also commissioned a 25 MW green hydrogen electrolyser, with an annual production capacity of 3,800 tonnes, to supply its Vijayanagar DRI plant and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
 
“It’s a pilot project for us to understand how hydrogen will operate in steelmaking and the benefits thereof. This will also give us some additional quantity of low-carbon steel for our customers under the GreenEdge brand until the Salav plant comes up,” Acharya said.
 
Focus on domestic growth
 
Exports contributed 10 per cent to JSW Steel’s sales from its Indian operations in Q2FY26, significantly lower than traditional levels.
 
As the company expands capacity to 44.4 mt (of which 42.9 mt will be in India), it plans to retain its focus on the domestic market, even as it develops its low-carbon export strategy.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

