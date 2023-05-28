close

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets in India, abroad; aims at 25 linkages

The firm is said to have evinced interest in coal mines owned by Australia's BHP group, which are undergoing a sale process

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
JSW Steel has domestic and international coking coal assets on its radar as it looks to beef up raw material security.
JSW was recently declared a preferred bidder for two coking coal blocks in Jharkhand. Jayant Acharya, jt managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel, said, “These are domestic coking coal assets that JSW has won by bidding on auction. These mines would give us one million tonnes (mt) of finished coking coal or roughly five per cent of our current requirement.”
“We will continue to pursue such domestic opportunities in the future,” he added.
First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

