Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Manu Ahuja, MD &CEO of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, passes away

Ahuja was appointed as MD and CEO in May 2018. Manu Ahuja was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala

Manu Ahuja

Photo: X@GL_Crest

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manu Ahuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited, passed away on Sunday, the company informed in a BSE filing.

The company said, "We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Mr Manu Ahuja, Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Mr Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to JACPL and all the Directors and Employees of JACPL convey deep sympathy, sorrow, and condolences to his family."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"JACPL, the Directors and the Management, place on record appreciation for the valuable contributions made by him during his tenure as Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL", it further added.

Ahuja was appointed as MD and CEO in May 2018. Manu Ahuja was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. 

Ahuja started his career with Coats Viyella in 1991 and has also held leadership positions at Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.

Before his appointment at Jubilant Industries, Ahuja was associated with ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific as president of South Asia for over seven years, where he was responsible for managing 18 countries, including India, SAARC, and ASEAN, the company said on its website.


Also Read

Inflation bites off Jubilant Food's Q1 profit; analysts serve earnings cut

3 Indians in Worlds Javelin Final: One is Neeraj Chopra, who are other two?

Pepperfry elevates Ashish Shah as CEO after demise of Ambareesh Murty

Bishan Singh Bedi: Cricketer who spun a web and gave 'no quarter'

Jubilant Foodworks Q1FY24: Net profit down by 74% YoY, revenue up 6.3%

Sony confident for double-digit growth in India, helped by premiumisation

USFDA pulls up Intas Pharma for manufacturing lapses at Ahmedabad plant

Airlines can save Rs 150-180 cr by using Eastern Cross Taxiways: DIAL CEO

Adani's bond rebound almost erase losses incurred from Hindenburg report

TVS Motor launches new variant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.34 lakh

Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks Jubilant Industries BSE

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon