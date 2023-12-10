Manu Ahuja, MD &CEO of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, passes away

Manu Ahuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited, passed away on Sunday, the company informed in a BSE filing.

The company said, "We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Mr Manu Ahuja, Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Mr Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to JACPL and all the Directors and Employees of JACPL convey deep sympathy, sorrow, and condolences to his family."

"JACPL, the Directors and the Management, place on record appreciation for the valuable contributions made by him during his tenure as Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL", it further added.

Ahuja was appointed as MD and CEO in May 2018. Manu Ahuja was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala.

Ahuja started his career with Coats Viyella in 1991 and has also held leadership positions at Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.

Before his appointment at Jubilant Industries, Ahuja was associated with ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific as president of South Asia for over seven years, where he was responsible for managing 18 countries, including India, SAARC, and ASEAN, the company said on its website.