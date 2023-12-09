Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

TVS Motor launches new variant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.34 lakh

The new variant of TVS Apache would be available in two different colour options -- lightening blue color and matte black color at a price of Rs 1,34,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu), the statement said

TVS

The bike was launched at the third edition of TVS Motosoul in Goa. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has launched the TVS Apache 160 4V motorcycle equipped with Dual Channel ABS and Voice Assist, widening its product portfolio.
The new bike, priced at Rs 1,34,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) was in line with TVS Motor's commitment to safety while experiencing the joy of riding a motorcycle.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bike was launched at the third edition of TVS Motosoul - the flagship motorcycle festival by TVS Motor in Goa.
The occasion also marked the extension of TVS Motor and Petronas' collaboration for the next season.
"The focus of the partnership will also be on introducing co-branded merchandise that aligns with the values and identity of both the brands.", a company statement said.
TVS Motor Company entered into a partnership with Petronas in 2022 and has completed two seasons with 80 per cent wins across different race formats.
The partnership would also focus on introducing co-branded merchandise.
"TVS Motosoul is a platform that offers a complete range of motorcycle experiences aligned to the varied interests of the biking community. The event has stayed true to the TVS commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries." said company Head of Business-Premium Vimal Sumbly.
The new variant of TVS Apache would be available in two different color options -- lightening blue color and matte black color at a price of Rs 1,34,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu), the statement said.

Also Read

TVS Motor eyes European market with launch of new Apache RTR 310 bike

TVS, BMW in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

Aerospace major Boeing starts production of Indian Army's Apache choppers

Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

Penalty stayed on NTPC for non-disclosure of private firm stake acquisition

Tata, Nissan among automakers assisting Cyclone Michaung-affected customers

Bimal Dayal appointed as CEO of Adani Infra, will oversee energy projects

TVS Motor donates Rs 3 crore for cyclone relief work in Tamil Nadu

Apple likely to corner 39% share of Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone segment

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TVS Motor Company TVS Motor two wheeler market two wheelers

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon