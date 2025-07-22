Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

The project supplies power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, a company statement said

solar energy, solar, solar panel

With this, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the solar capacity in two phases -- 59.55 MWp on June 6, 2025, followed by 43 MWp on July 14, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday announced the commissioning of an additional 43 MWp at its power project site in Wardha, Maharashtra.

The project supplies power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, a company statement said. 

This marks the completion of the entire 103 MWp solar component of the 129 MWp hybrid power project.

With this, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the solar capacity in two phases -- 59.55 MWp on June 6, 2025, followed by 43 MWp on July 14, 2025 -- achieving full solar capacity within just eight months of signing the PPA (power purchase agreement.

 

This execution brings the solar portion of the hybrid power project online nearly 16 months ahead of its scheduled commissioning date of November 17, 2026. 

"This achievement highlights our significant contribution to India's increasing need for clean energy," said Ankush Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar found guilty in ₹64 cr bribe case linked to Videocon loan

Nayara Energy, Nayara

BP-chartered tanker leaves port of Nayara Energy without loading diesel

skilled labour, technology

Reliance, Adani, Mahindra among top firms in ₹60k cr govt ITI upgrade plan

Foxconn

AirPods production hit at Foxconn T'gana plant due to rare earth shortage

PremiumYuvraj Singh, Abhishek Ganguly, Abhishek Sharm,

Former Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly eyes a long run with new company

Topics : solar energy Maharashtra Green energy electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon