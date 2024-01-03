Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karan Adani now MD of Adani Ports, Gautam Adani stays as executive chairman

The company further said its board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ

Karan Adani

Karan Adani

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said that the company has elevated its CEO Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director, a position which was held by Chairman of Adani group Gautam Adani.
Gautam Adani has been re-designated as executive chairman of APSEZ.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"APSEZ, India's largest ports and logistics company, has elevated CEO Mr Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director, a position which was held by Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group," the company said in a release.
The company further said its board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Adani group stocks fall as Deloitte resigns as auditor for Adani Ports

Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2

HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

Investigate Religare Finvest's 8% ESPOs allotment to Saluja: Burman family

Zoomcar to turn profitable for the full year in 2024: CEO Greg Moran

Vedanta Resources' bondholders back company's debt restructuring plan

Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on Jan 8, stock jumps over 5%

Topics : Adani Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon