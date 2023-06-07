Kaspersky appoints Jaydeep Singh as general manager of India operations

Cyber security company Kaspersky on Wednesday said it has appointed Jaydeep Singh as its general manager for India to head operations in the country.

Singh will be responsible for leading Kaspersky's business operations and driving growth across the country, especially in the enterprise segment, in his role as General Manager for India, the company said in a statement.

"I am delighted to welcome Jaydeep to the team. His expertise in the enterprise segments and our targeted industry domains will ensure that Kaspersky adopts resilient strategies to guide our sales and marketing efforts in India," Kaspersky Managing Director for Asia Pacific Adrian Hia said.

Before his appointment at Kaspersky, Singh held senior leadership roles in companies like Citrix as sales director. He has also worked with Oracle as senior sales director.

"With cyberattacks on the rise, organisations need reliable cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to bringing my frontline operational and strategic experience to Kaspersky's customers and partners in India," Singh said.

Also Read Sikkim gorge accident: Bodies of 16 Army men sent home after wreath laying 2002 Gujarat riots: Special Court to pronounce verdict in Naroda Gam case Russia blames US Intelligence, Apple for hacking thousands of iPhones One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes India at inflexion point, company to continue double-digit growth: Diageo 2 entities offload Deepak Fertilisers shares for Rs 131 cr via open market BSNL market share fails to find signal despite improving balance sheet 4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,961-crore loans on May 31