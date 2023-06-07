close

Kaspersky appoints Jaydeep Singh as general manager of India operations

Before his appointment at Kaspersky, Singh held senior leadership roles in companies like Citrix as sales director. He has also worked with Oracle as senior sales director

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Cyber security company Kaspersky on Wednesday said it has appointed Jaydeep Singh as its general manager for India to head operations in the country.

Singh will be responsible for leading Kaspersky's business operations and driving growth across the country, especially in the enterprise segment, in his role as General Manager for India, the company said in a statement.

"I am delighted to welcome Jaydeep to the team. His expertise in the enterprise segments and our targeted industry domains will ensure that Kaspersky adopts resilient strategies to guide our sales and marketing efforts in India," Kaspersky Managing Director for Asia Pacific Adrian Hia said.

Before his appointment at Kaspersky, Singh held senior leadership roles in companies like Citrix as sales director. He has also worked with Oracle as senior sales director.

"With cyberattacks on the rise, organisations need reliable cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to bringing my frontline operational and strategic experience to Kaspersky's customers and partners in India," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kaspersky company cybersecurity

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

