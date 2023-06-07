close

2 entities offload Deepak Fertilisers shares for Rs 131 cr via open market

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 548.42-550.57 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 131.46 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DFPCL

Photo: DFPCL website

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Two entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals for Rs 131 crore through open market transactions.

The entities are SmallCap World Fund Inc and Anirudh Damani.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc sold 23,54,000 shares, amounting to 1.86 per cent stake in Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals.

Also, Damani disposed of 42,943 shares in the firm, as per the data.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 548.42-550.57 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 131.46 crore.

Post the latest transaction, SmallCap World Fund's shareholding has been reduced to 3.08 per cent from 4.94 per cent (as per March 2023) equity in the firm.

Meanwhile, Damani bought 8,70,743 shares at an average price of Rs 548.45 apiece of the company.

On Wednesday, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals gained 1.56 per cent to close at Rs 568 per piece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals shares Fertilizers

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

