Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in play

In addition, the companies are targeting export markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and West Asia, that may boost their business in the long run

The industry expectation comes at a time when overall spending on safety by Indian Railways has nearly doubled from ₹39,463 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1.16 trillion in 2025-26.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

Nova Control Tecnologix, a deeptech subsidiary of Etoe Transportation Infrastructure, and Tata Elxsi have decided to co-develop the next generation of India’s indigenous automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach 4.0, and expect the Indian train protection market to witness orders worth around ₹50,000 crore during the implementation of Kavach Phase-I over the next six to seven years, two senior executives of the companies told Business Standard.
 
The companies are also targeting export markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and West Asia, which could boost their business in the long run. Nova announced a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to co-develop Kavach
