Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in play

Nova Control Tecnologix, a deeptech subsidiary of Etoe Transportation Infrastructure, and Tata Elxsi have decided to co-develop the next generation of India’s indigenous automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach 4.0, and expect the Indian train protection market to witness orders worth around ₹50,000 crore during the implementation of Kavach Phase-I over the next six to seven years, two senior executives of the companies told Business Standard.

The companies are also targeting export markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and West Asia, which could boost their business in the long run. Nova announced a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to co-develop Kavach