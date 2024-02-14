Seeking a change of guard: Key investors likely to drag Byju's to NCLT

A consortium of shareholders with over 30 per cent stake in cash-strapped Byju’s might approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a management change, if the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Friday failed to yield an ‘amicable settlement’ or faced further delays, sources said.

Earlier this month, these shareholders had issued a notice calling for an EGM to address “persistent issues”, including a change in management. They will vote for a revamp of the existing board, an exercise which would include asking Byju Raveendran to step down as chief executive officer (CEO) and relinquish his operational role, according to