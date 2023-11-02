KFin Technologies launches compliance management platform Guardian

KFin Technologies on Wednesday launched Guardian, a trade reporting and compliance management platform for organisations involved in the capital markets.

"Its primary role is to track and report trading activities, ensuring they align with the necessary regulations. One of its standout features is the ability to send alerts to risk/compliance officers whenever there's a potentially unauthorized trade," KFin said in a press release.

As per the financial services platform, Guardian will indentify unusual trends by monitoring overall trading patterns. "Users can stay ahead of potential compliance issues with timely alerts on potentially non-compliant trades, allowing compliance teams and regulatory bodies to take immediate action," it said.