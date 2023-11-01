Oppo India expands pick-up & drop to 25,000 pin codes for repair service

Chinese smart devices maker Oppo has expanded its onsite as well as pick-up and drop service for repair across 25,000 pin codes covering 2,200 cities across the country under its Customer Service 3.0 initiative.

The company's repair service was available across 13,000 pin codes a year ago.

"Customers are at the core of everything we do. Expanding our smartphone repair pick-up and drop service to 25,000 pin codes reflects Oppo's dedication to ensuring accessible customer service across the length and breadth of the country," Oppo India, chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said in a statement..

As part of this programme, the brand claims to have fine-tuned process efficiencies to guarantee a quick 24-hour turnaround time for 80 per cent of all smartphone repairs, including software issues, screen and battery replacement, speaker damage, and touchscreen malfunction.

Under the Customer Service 3.0 initiative, introduced last year, Oppo promises one-hour onsite repairs for select devices, new product demonstrations, free pick-up and drop, and debit as well as credit cards-based bank EMI options on repairs etc.

Free Pick Up and Drop service is applicable for all OPPO Smartphones as well as wearables including Enco Buds 2, Enco Air 3, Enco Air 3 Pro apart from latest iOT products including Power Banks, Smartwatches, OPPO Paid Air and Smart-bands as well.

Under the 24-hour send-in repair service, customers can schedule a free pick-up and drop for their smartphone by submitting the Send-in repair form on the Oppo India website by entering the device IMEI number and registered mobile number along with the pick-up address, the statement said.

"Our endeavour is to solve all hardware and software issues for customers who visit OPPO-authorised service centres across India within an hour's time. Only in exceptional cases when the part is not available immediately, it could take a bit longer. This covers all Oppo smartphones," the company said.

