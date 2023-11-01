close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Oppo India expands pick-up & drop to 25,000 pin codes for repair service

Under the Customer Service 3.0 initiative, introduced last year, Oppo promises one-hour onsite repairs for select devices

oppo, oppo reno10 pro

Free Pick Up and Drop service is applicable for all OPPO Smartphones as well as wearables

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese smart devices maker Oppo has expanded its onsite as well as pick-up and drop service for repair across 25,000 pin codes covering 2,200 cities across the country under its Customer Service 3.0 initiative.
The company's repair service was available across 13,000 pin codes a year ago.
"Customers are at the core of everything we do. Expanding our smartphone repair pick-up and drop service to 25,000 pin codes reflects Oppo's dedication to ensuring accessible customer service across the length and breadth of the country," Oppo India, chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said in a statement..
As part of this programme, the brand claims to have fine-tuned process efficiencies to guarantee a quick 24-hour turnaround time for 80 per cent of all smartphone repairs, including software issues, screen and battery replacement, speaker damage, and touchscreen malfunction.
Under the Customer Service 3.0 initiative, introduced last year, Oppo promises one-hour onsite repairs for select devices, new product demonstrations, free pick-up and drop, and debit as well as credit cards-based bank EMI options on repairs etc.
Free Pick Up and Drop service is applicable for all OPPO Smartphones as well as wearables including Enco Buds 2, Enco Air 3, Enco Air 3 Pro apart from latest iOT products including Power Banks, Smartwatches, OPPO Paid Air and Smart-bands as well.
Under the 24-hour send-in repair service, customers can schedule a free pick-up and drop for their smartphone by submitting the Send-in repair form on the Oppo India website by entering the device IMEI number and registered mobile number along with the pick-up address, the statement said.
"Our endeavour is to solve all hardware and software issues for customers who visit OPPO-authorised service centres across India within an hour's time. Only in exceptional cases when the part is not available immediately, it could take a bit longer. This covers all Oppo smartphones," the company said.

Also Read

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro review: Premium features and expansive sound on budget

OPPO A79 5G smartphone with MediaTek 6020 processor launched: Price, specs

OPPO Find N3 Flip India launch on October 12: Livestream, specifications

OPPO launches Reno 10 5G smartphone at Rs 32,999; sale starts from July 27

Tata Steel cancels press conference as UK workers brace for job cuts

Outdoor unit launch soon, AirFiber service nationwide by year end: Airtel

Dhanlaxmi Bank starts hunt for new CEO, Shivan's term to be over in January

Honda Cars posts 17% increase in total sales to 13,083 units in October

Samsung leads smartphone shipments in Sep quarter, Apple hits record

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Oppo India Oppo smartphone Oppo factory in Noida

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon