KKR holdings opens new office in Gurugram for global operating model

This recent venture marks KKR's second establishment in India, reflecting the pivotal role the Asia Pacific assumes in its overarching strategy

KKR

KKR

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Global investment titan KKR has inaugurated a new Gurugram office, aiming to fortify its growth and streamline its business processes, according to an official statement. This establishment is part of a global operational design crafted to consistently serve clients worldwide.

Ryan Stork, Chief Operating Officer at KKR, noted, "The Gurugram team is pivotal to reinforcing our global operational framework, enhancing our accessibility and diving into a rich talent ecosystem. This move underscores our commitment to significant talent investments in India and is instrumental in our global scaling efforts. Joining the Gurugram business landscape is indeed a moment of pride."

By the dawn of 2024, KKR anticipates generating 150 new positions in Gurugram, spanning roles in finance, operations, human resources, and technology. Additionally, the firm has onboarded Nisha Awasthi, a former BlackRock executive, as the Managing Director to helm this new venture.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Gaurav Trehan, KKR’s Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity and Head of India, said, "Our deepened footprint in India signifies a reinforced commitment. We're gearing up to cultivate a team aligned with KKR's values of excellence and are delighted to integrate Nisha into this vision."

This recent venture marks KKR's second establishment in India, reflecting the pivotal role the Asia Pacific assumes in its overarching strategy. KKR initiated its Indian journey with a Mumbai office in 2009 and stands today as a dominant investor in the sector.

Topics : KKR & Co office space Gurugram

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

