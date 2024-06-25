Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kumar Mangalam Birla to invest $50 mn to build new chemical plant in Texas

The project will involve a 'state-of-the-art advanced materials site' on 35 acres in Beaumont, Texas

Kumar Mangalam Birla,Birla, Mangalam

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group (FIle Photo)

Bloomberg Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla is investing $50 million to build a new chemical plant in the heart of the US oil-refining region as his Aditya Birla Group expands its North American footprint.
 
The project will involve a “state-of-the-art advanced materials site” on 35 acres in Beaumont, Texas, an area that’s home to some of the country’s biggest refineries and petrochemical complexes, according to a statement released Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The plant will house research-and-development facilities and produce epoxies, according to the statement. Aditya Birla styles itself as the largest Indian investor in the US, with more than $15 billion in assets in the country. 
Topics : Texas United States Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon