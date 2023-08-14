Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.24%)
65168.50 -154.15
Nifty (-0.25%)
19379.00 -49.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.55%)
37627.50 -208.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.58%)
5329.60 -30.90
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43955.00 -244.10
Heatmap

L&T Construction to build cricket stadium in Varanasi with 30,000 capacity

The B&F Business has secured another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct hi-tech IT parks across four districts of Bangladesh

Larsen & Toubro

The B&F Business has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction on Monday announced that its buildings and factories (B&F) business has secured significant orders in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore in India and Bangladesh.

The B&F Business has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for the “construction of a cricket stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh” on design and build turnkey basis, the company said in its press release.

The stadium, to be made in 30.67 acres, will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. The scope includes the main ground according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) standards, display score board, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges, office areas, broadcasting, press conference areas, kitchen and dining areas, and a practice ground.

The press release stated that the B&F Business has secured another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct hi-tech IT parks across districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet of Bangladesh.

The project is funded by the EXIM Bank.

The project's major scope of work includes constructing seven-storeyed structural steel buildings at eight locations with BUA of 1.2 million sq ft including civil, finishes, façade, and electromechanical works with LEED gold rating.

Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

HDFC Securities recommends a BULL SPREAD strategy on Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro reports 10% surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 3,987 crore

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend

Adani group stocks fall as Deloitte resigns as auditor for Adani Ports

Sebi may seek 15 days more for investigating Adani-Hindenburg matter

LS Digital buys Social Panga in 3rd acquisition after Langoor, F1 Studioz

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report


The scope also includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, lift, electrical, fire fighting system, public health engineering, networking and security system, building management system, site development, road, boundary wall, landscaping, and arboriculture.
Topics : L&T construction arm Larsen & Tourbo L&T BS Web Reports Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg vs Elon MuskBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon