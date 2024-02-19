L&T ramps up green hydrogen play, plans launch of electrolysers in Sept

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is preparing the ground to begin the commercial sale of electrolysers in September, which would be 50 per cent cheaper than its European counterparts, a senior company executive has said.

An electrolyser is a key equipment required for the generation of green hydrogen.



Last quarter, L&T manufactured its first electrolyser as a prototype.



The company is initially expecting a majority of its sales to come from the domestic market.



“Come September, the company plans to commercially roll out 150-200 megawatt (MW) of this capacity,” said Derek Shah, senior vice-president at L&T and head of green