L&T ramps up green hydrogen play, plans launch of electrolysers in Sept

During the first phase, L&T looks to supply electrolysers to a mix of Indian procurers and foreign markets, with a 70:30 ratio, Shah said

Larsen & Toubro
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is preparing the ground to begin the commercial sale of electrolysers in September, which would be 50 per cent cheaper than its European counterparts, a senior company executive has said.

An electrolyser is a key equipment required for the generation of green hydrogen.
 
Last quarter, L&T manufactured its first electrolyser as a prototype.
 
The company is initially expecting a majority of its sales to come from the domestic market.
 
“Come September, the company plans to commercially roll out 150-200 megawatt (MW) of this capacity,” said Derek Shah, senior vice-president at L&T and head of green

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

