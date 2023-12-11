Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

China play in PLI 2.0: Dixon wins deal to make laptops for Lenovo

Dixon, a player in the electronics manufacturing services space, has won the contract through Padget Electronics, a fully-owned subsidiary

Lenovo
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home-grown player Dixon Technologies has won a manufacturing contract to make laptops and notebooks for Chinese major Lenovo in India under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) 2.0.  

Dixon, a player in the electronics manufacturing services space, has won the contract through Padget Electronics, a fully-owned subsidiary. It plans to set up a new plant in Noida to assemble the products and roll out Lenovo laptops by May 2024. Company executives said that discussions related to the size of the contract and specific models are on. Dixon is investing Rs 250 crore in the plant, which will have a capacity to churn out over 1 million laptops annually.    

Dixon was one the of the players declared eligible under the revamped

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

Lenovo Tab P12 review: Big screen tablet good for entertainment and more

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Kinetic's high-speed e-scooter Zulu comes with battery subscription plan

Fedbank Financial Services posts 25.12% growth in profit during Q2FY24

BDO Restructuring Advisory re-invites bids for gaming company SMAAASH

Microsoft reaches agreement on union contract terms governing its AI use

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility arm ties up with 4 charge point operators

Topics : Lenovo Dixon Technologies PLI scheme manufacturing

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon