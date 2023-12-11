China play in PLI 2.0: Dixon wins deal to make laptops for Lenovo

Home-grown player Dixon Technologies has won a manufacturing contract to make laptops and notebooks for Chinese major Lenovo in India under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) 2.0.

Dixon, a player in the electronics manufacturing services space, has won the contract through Padget Electronics, a fully-owned subsidiary. It plans to set up a new plant in Noida to assemble the products and roll out Lenovo laptops by May 2024. Company executives said that discussions related to the size of the contract and specific models are on. Dixon is investing Rs 250 crore in the plant, which will have a capacity to churn out over 1 million laptops annually.

Dixon was one the of the players declared eligible under the revamped