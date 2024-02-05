Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC announces launch of unit linked, regular premium 'Index Plus'

According to exchange filing, the product which will be available from February 6, 2024 is a unit linked, non-participating, individual life insurance plan

LIC. life insurance corporation

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday announced the launch of unit linked, regular premium, individual life insurance plan Index Plus.
 
According to exchange filing, the product which will be available from February 6, 2024 is a unit linked, non-participating, individual life insurance plan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The plan offers life insurance cover-cum-savings throughout the term of the policy, LIC said in a statement.
 
"Guaranteed additions as a percentage of annualised premium shall be added to the unit fund on completion of specific duration of policy years under an in-force policy and shall be utilised to purchase units," it said.
 
There is an option to partially withdraw the units at any time after the five-year lock-in period subject to conditions, it said.

In January, LIC had launched a new non-linked, non-participating individual savings deferred annuity product- Jeevan Dhara-II available from January 22, 2024.

Also Read

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

HDFC Bank gains 2% as LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in lender to 9.99%

J&J's immune disorder drug succeeds in mid and late-stage studies

Delhi High Court tells SpiceJet to pay Rs 50 crore to Kalanithi Maran

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 2,442 cr

State Bank of India eyes 12-13% growth in international loan book

Triveni Turbine Q3 results: Net profit grows 30% to Rs 68.30 crore

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Life Insurance insurance plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon