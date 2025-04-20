Like BluSmart, mismanagement led to failure of several big brands

India has witnessed several instances in the past like BluSmart — brilliant brands or products built from scratch, only to be undone by mismanagement or greed.

Jet Airways is one such case. Although the airline struggled with high fuel costs, mounting debt, and stiff competition from low-cost carriers, founder Naresh Goyal’s role in its downfall cannot be overlooked. And of course, who can forget the Satyam scandal?

“There is value left in these brands, but retrieving brands like these is tough. The brand is never unencumbered. Despite promoters having built a good brand and business, the brand most certainly goes