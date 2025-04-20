Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Like BluSmart, mismanagement led to failure of several big brands

Like BluSmart, mismanagement led to failure of several big brands

The BluSmart story is not a one-off. India has witnessed several such instances in the past-brilliant brands or products built from scratch, only to be undone by mismanagement or greed

BluSmart
Premium

BluSmart, another strong brand, has seen support pouring in on social media platforms, such as X and LinkedIn.

Shivani ShindeSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has witnessed several instances in the past like BluSmart — brilliant brands or products built from scratch, only to be undone by mismanagement or greed.
 
Jet Airways is one such case. Although the airline struggled with high fuel costs, mounting debt, and stiff competition from low-cost carriers, founder Naresh Goyal’s role in its downfall cannot be overlooked. And of course, who can forget the Satyam scandal?
 
“There is value left in these brands, but retrieving brands like these is tough. The brand is never unencumbered. Despite promoters having built a good brand and business, the brand most certainly goes
Topics : Start-up co-founder Branding Uber Gensol group

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon