Supported by the India-US tech agreements, Reliance Jio is planning to export its 'made-in-India' end-to-end 5G stack and radio, Financial Express (FE) has reported. Once operational, the export of the telecom stack will generate an additional source of income for the company.India and the US have signed agreements that pave the way for the two countries to work together towards creating secure and trusted telecommunications and resilient supply chains. This will enable global digital inclusion along with opening radio access network (RAN) trials, this is likely to help local telecom solutions providers like Jio to start their business in other countries.Various companies involved in manufacturing telecommunication-related hardware stand to benefit from the equipment replacement drive governments have started globally as they look to replace the existing infrastructure with trusted sources of hardware, the report added.Read More: Jio leads 5G roll out, Bharti likely to lose market share: ReportEven before Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the US for his official state visit, Jio had submitted details to the government detailing the readiness of its 5G solutions and how it can contribute to the India-US partnership, the report added citing government officials.Jio has now completely developed the paraphernalia used in creating a full 5G system which includes everything from a 5G radio, a complete 5G core network, cloud infrastructure setup, and platforms to support cloud-based operations, FE reported.Speaking on the matter, the Director General of VoICE consortium told FE, Jio has all the resources with them to supply their own designed solutions to other countries. The company, however, will have to first test and deploy its solutions in India and get a certification for that before it can start exporting.”