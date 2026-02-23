LTM secures $100 mn deal from European medtech firm for product support

Mid-tier IT services company LTM said it won a $100 million deal from a European medical technology firm to deliver product development and support across its flagship products.

The deal, for seven years, will see LTM leverage iNXT, its cross-industry digital transformation and innovation platform designed to help enterprises manage the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

As part of this agreement, LTM will develop and support the company’s hearing instrument brands and its private labels, which include wearable devices, the fitting application used by hearing care professionals to configure hearing aids, and the mobile application for device control.

LTM, which recently rebranded itself from LTIMindtree, has been banking on large deals to drive topline in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. These are primarily cost take-out and efficiency-improvement engagements as customers tighten their spends.

It has been winning such deals at an astonishing pace under its CEO Venu Lambu. It has signed two deals with the Indian government — one with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the other for upgrading the PAN network. Besides this, it signed a $100 million deal with a US chemicals company, a $450 million deal with an agribusiness firm and a $580 million deal with a media and entertainment company this financial year.

Lambu told Business Standard last month that he expects a robust deal pipeline spilling into the next fiscal, which is a mix of renewals and pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) ones, providing it with better growth visibility even as macroeconomic conditions remain unchanged after a turbulent year.

LTIMindtree reported a 10.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 971 crore, while revenue went up 11.6 per cent to Rs 10,781 crore in the third quarter.