Mahindra Group to invest ₹15K crore in Vidarbha manufacturing facility

Initial production at the Nagpur facility is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The announcement was made at Advantage Vidarbha, an industrial conclave positioning the region as an emerging industrial growth hub on India’s manufacturing map.

The facility will come up over 1,500 acres in Vidarbha, along with a 150-acre supplier park at Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad), around 400 km from Vidarbha.

In addition, Mahindra will acquire around 350 acres of land in the Igatpuri-Nashik region, close to Sambhajinagar and Vidarbha, to expand current product and engine capacities, as well as to support the growth of its advanced technology business.

Mahindra is acquiring over 2,000 acres overall across three locations to further strengthen its manufacturing footprint.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the investment would generate significant employment and accelerate regional development in Vidarbha and surrounding areas.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer, auto and farm sector, M&M, said: “Designed to support our next generation of vehicles and tractors, it brings together scale, flexibility and advanced technology within one integrated footprint.”

In August, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) had said it is adding 240,000 units per annum capacity at its Chakan plant by FY27 to meet demand and support upcoming models, besides looking for greenfield sites for further expansion. It had already submitted a letter of intent to the Maharashtra government to acquire 350 acres of land in Igatpuri, near Nashik.

The company has already indicated plans to invest over Rs 27,000 crore in its automotive business between FY25 and FY27.

Mahindra said the Vidarbha region offers “strong strategic advantages”, including excellent road connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, robust rail links, easy access to key domestic and export markets, and a rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem.

“The supplier park at Sambhajinagar will strengthen the manufacturing value chain through closer partner collaboration, improved logistics efficiency, and enhanced localisation. It will supply components to the new Nagpur facility as well as Mahindra’s existing ones at Chakan and Nashik,” the company said in a statement.

The automotive facility will support Mahindra Auto’s next-generation platforms, including the NU_IQ architecture, and will be capable of manufacturing vehicles across multiple powertrains—internal combustion engine, electric vehicle and future technologies—for both domestic and global markets.

On August 15, M&M had unveiled four concept cars based on its new SUV platform NU_IQ, which can support both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle models made for India and global markets. The NU_IQ platform will underpin M&M’s next generation of SUVs, which it plans to manufacture in India for international markets such as the European Union, Australia and South Africa, banking on what it called “core SUVs”.

M&M has forayed overseas with the XUV700 and XUV3XO recently. It is also exploring exporting electric vehicles to the UK following the finalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement.

NU_IQ will target the “white spaces” in the automotive industry in India and internationally across right- and left-hand-drive markets, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer for the automotive division at M&M, had said earlier. NU_IQ has been built to support the transition to software-defined vehicles and is cloud-ready for continuous digital updates for advanced driver-assistance and connected-car systems. Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X are the four concept cars on the NU_IQ platform, which will fall in the sub-4 metre and 4.3 metre segments.

In India, M&M’s revenue market share in SUVs was 13.2 per cent in FY21, which has steadily grown to 25.7 per cent now. The company has reached 80 per cent capacity utilisation at its plants and is actively looking to expand.

For starters, it is adding 20,000 units per month, or 240,000 units annually, at its Chakan site by FY27, taking the overall plant capacity to 750,000 units annually.