Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Logistics to raise up to Rs 750 crore through rights issue

Mahindra Logistics to raise up to Rs 750 crore through rights issue

Mahindra Logistics, a Mahindra Group company, plans to raise up to Rs 750 crore through a rights issue to repay borrowings and for general corporate purposes

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

The board of directors at Mahindra Logistics, a Mahindra Group company, has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 750 crore through a rights issue.
 
This fundraising is primarily for the repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes, the company stated in a note submitted to the stock exchanges on Friday (11 July).
 
The company will issue fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share. Mahindra Logistics’ shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at Rs 378.95. Its market capitalisation stands at around Rs 2,733.42 crore as of 11 July. 
 
 
Mahindra Logistics is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider that specialises in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. It has 20.8 million square feet (msf) of warehousing space across India. The company also has an energy-efficient, multi-client warehousing network of over 5 msf.

The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries, including automobile, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.
 
“With an asset-light business model backed by its strong network of business associates, the company’s business model is scalable, ensuring a wider reach across the country with local expertise,” the company noted.
 
Earlier, the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,105 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), compared to Rs 5,506 crore in FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) during the same period stood at Rs 284 crore, compared to Rs 229 crore.
 
However, in FY25, the company incurred a loss of Rs 35.85 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 54.74 crore in FY24.

Topics : Mahindra Logistics Mahindra Group Mahindra & Mahindra Logistics industry

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

