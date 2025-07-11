Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket on Friday launched a multimodal AI engine, Shunya.ai, for MSMEs and D2C businesses

An early pilot of the LLM has shown about 30-40 per cent time saving in catalogue and content creation, thus improving speed-to-market for MSMEs, the company said. (Source: LinkdIn)

An early pilot of the LLM has shown about 30-40 per cent time saving in catalogue and content creation, thus improving speed-to-market for MSMEs, the company said. (Source: LinkdIn)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket on Friday launched a multimodal AI engine, Shunya.ai, for MSMEs and D2C businesses.

The AI stack is developed to support multilingual commerce, regional customer experiences, and scalable automation, the company said in a statement. 

"Developed in partnership with Ultrasafe Inc. through a joint venture, Shunya.ai brings together voice, text, and image intelligence in 9-plus Indian languages, built, trained, and hosted entirely within India. The platform is set to reach over 1 lakh MSMEs within the first year, driving time and cost savings across cataloguing, marketing, fulfilment, and customer engagement workflows," it said.

 

With this launch, Shiprocket looks to tap into India's $ 1 trillion MSME economy and growing digital commerce opportunity, projected to reach $ 350 billion by 2030. MSMEs account for over 30 per cent of the country's Gross Value Added (GVA).

Shunya.ai, trained on Indian commerce data, is hosted entirely within the country, and purpose-built for domestic law and use cases.

It leverages Larsen & Toubro's GPU-powered infrastructure Cloudfiniti to manage its AI workload and ensure data sovereignty.

Shunya.ai will be directly embedded into Shiprocket's seller panel, featuring bilingual product listings, ad creatives, GST-compliant invoices, WhatsApp voice-to-order automation, Image-to-alt-text SEO optimisation, and sale recommendations.

An early pilot of the LLM has shown about 30-40 per cent time saving in catalogue and content creation, thus improving speed-to-market for MSMEs, the company said.

"We've adapted Shunya.ai from the ground up for Indian languages, commerce workflows, and MSME needs. By embedding it directly into our platform, we're giving over 1.5 lakh sellers instant access to tools that are intelligent, local, and scalable, levelling the playing field for businesses across Bharat," Shiprocket MD and CEO Saahil Goel said.

According to a report launched on Friday by Shiprocket and KPMG, India's D2C market, with over 11,000 brands, is projected to hit $ 100 billion in 2025. The e-retail market size is estimated at $ 125 billion in 2025, with 220 million online shoppers, the report said.

Quick commerce is expanding rapidly and reaching remote areas, opening up new growth avenues for MSMEs and enabling small businesses across India to meet rising consumer demand for instant delivery. Quick commerce is expected to reach $ 5 billion GMV in 2025, it added.

Topics : Artificial intelligence MSMEs larsen and tourbo

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

