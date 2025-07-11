Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Covering 32 stations across a 43.8-kilometre network, the project leverages Siemens' Metro Rail technologies to enhance train frequency, improve passenger experience

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Siemens on Friday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 773 crore for providing advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies for Nagpur Metro Rail from Mahrashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

The total time frame for project execution is about 42 months, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Siemens Ltd has received two separate orders from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA-METRO) aggregating to approximately Rs 773 crore. The orders are for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a Communication-Based Train Control signalling technology for the Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase 2 (with augmentation of Phase 1), and advanced telecommunication technologies for the same phase.

 

Covering 32 stations across a 43.8-kilometre network, the project leverages Siemens' Metro Rail technologies to enhance train frequency, improve passenger experience,and ensure the highest safety standards. 

The technologies will enable 100 per cent punctuality, energy savings, and optimised headways while ensuring the highest level of safety across the metro network.

Rajeev Joisar, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens, said in the statement, "The project will contribute significantly to sustainable urban development of Nagpur. It further demonstrates Siemens' ability to deliver end-to-end mobility technologies that integrate automation, digitalisation, and sustainability for India's urban future."  Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, and mobility. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

