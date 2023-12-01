Sensex (0.73%)
67477.17 + 488.73
Nifty (0.69%)
20273.00 + 139.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43383.00 + 474.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6598.90 + 59.40
Nifty Bank (0.93%)
44894.30 + 412.55
Heatmap

Mahindra sales rise 21% to 70,576 units in November, export declines

The Mumbai-based automaker had dispatched 58,303 units in November 2022. Utility vehicle dispatches stood at 39,981 units last month

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its total wholesales increased by 21 per cent year on year to 70,576 units in November.
The Mumbai-based automaker had dispatched 58,303 units in November 2022. Utility vehicle dispatches stood at 39,981 units last month, an increase of 32 per cent over 30,238 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Exports, however, declined 42 per cent last month to 1,816 units as compared to 3,122 units in November 2022.
"We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio...While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges," M&M President Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.
M&M said its tractor wholesales stood at 32,074 units in November as compared to 30,528 units in the year-ago period.
Exports, however, declined to 1,005 units last month from 1,348 units in November 2022.
"The festive season saw high demand pull in the domestic market, supported by Kharif harvest realisations, with retails being strong during Dhanteras and Diwali," M&M President-Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said.
Terms of trade continue to be favourable for farmers, while rural spending by the government and progress in rabi sowing are the factors to watch out for, he added.

Also Read

Hyundai Motor's Exter to take on Tata's Punch in entry-level SUVs

Fisker to sell 100 limited edition electric SUVs in Indian market by Q4

Honda to roll out 5 SUVs in India by 2030, enters high selling segment

NCRTC to build dedicated pedestrian bridge at Anand Vihar RAPIDX Station

Dev Anand at 100: Film festival kicks off with 'Johny Mera Naam' screenings

Airtel explores $1bn fundraising to prepay majority of 2015 spectrum dues

M&M November sales: Total sales up 21% to 70,576 units, SUV sales shine

Amazon India set for top-deck reshuffle, changes likely in structure

Bajaj Auto November sales: Total vehicle sales up 31%, exports struggle

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up by 51% at 17,818 units in November

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra automobile manufacturer automotive industry Auto sales Anand Mahindra

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon