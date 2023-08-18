Confirmation

Mahindra to inspect over 100,000 XUVs for potential risk of wiring damage

XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, India's second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra said on Friday it would inspect 108,306 units of its XUV700 sports utility vehicle manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of damage to the wiring loom.
XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, India's second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume.
Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicle manufactured between Feb. 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023 will also be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, Mahindra added.
"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," Mahindra said.
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra automobile manufacturer Cars

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

