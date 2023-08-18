Mahindra to inspect over 100,000 XUVs for potential risk of wiring damage

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra said on Friday it would inspect 108,306 units of its XUV700 sports utility vehicle manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of damage to the wiring loom.

XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, India's second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicle manufactured between Feb. 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023 will also be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, Mahindra added.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," Mahindra said.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Also Read Four months in waiting, Mahindra Thar to cost up to Rs 1.05 lakh more Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra? Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33% Urban Company's FY23 loss reduces to Rs 308 cr from Rs 514 cr in FY22 Write-offs, investments in loss-making arms drain Tatas' dividend income NCLAT permits Engine Lease Finance to inspect its jet engines with Go First P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank CCI slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on Axis Bank over acquisition of stake in CSC