Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Write-offs, investments in loss-making arms drain Tatas' dividend income

Tata Sons also made a fresh equity investment worth around Rs 1,800 crore in Tata Electronics in the past two years

tata, tata group
Premium

Representative Image

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The past decade was the most productive for Tata Sons in terms of dividend income from group companies. The holding company cumulatively earned Rs 1.78 trillion as dividends and proceeds via share buybacks by group firms since 2013-14 – the highest among India’s private sector business groups.

A big chunk of this income, however, was used by Tata Sons to either write off bad assets or fund the recurring losses incurred by its unlisted subsidiaries in the telecom, retail, e-commerce, and aviation sectors.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

NCLAT permits Engine Lease Finance to inspect its jet engines with Go First

P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

CCI slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on Axis Bank over acquisition of stake in CSC

Audi Q8 e-tron launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.13 crore

NCLT approves Vedanta's acquisition of Meenakshi Energy at Rs 1,440 crore

Topics : Tata Sons TCS

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon