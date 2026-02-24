Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip gross corporate travel bookings cross $1 billion in 2025

MakeMyTrip gross corporate travel bookings cross $1 billion in 2025

MakeMyTrip has a client base of 500 large enterprises, including 150 of the top BSE 500 listed companies and 75,000 SMEs nationwide

MakeMyTrip

The Gurugram-headquartered firm said gross bookings across corporate platforms - Quest2Travel, MyBiz, and Happay, breached the $ 1 billion mark, emerging as one of its growth drivers and now contributing over 10 per cent to the overall bookings.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said its gross bookings from the corporate travel segment crossed $ 1 billion in 2025, serving a base of more than 40 lakh employees.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm said gross bookings across corporate platforms - Quest2Travel, MyBiz, and Happay, breached the $ 1 billion mark, emerging as one of its growth drivers and now contributing over 10 per cent to the overall bookings.

MakeMyTrip has a client base of 500 large enterprises, including 150 of the top BSE 500 listed companies and 75,000 SMEs nationwide.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Our Corporate Travel Business is relatively much younger than our B2C business, but has scaled up quite rapidly in a short span of about 5 years".

 

Looking ahead, MakeMyTrip said it is working to expand more services like forex and visa support to further strengthen its value proposition for corporate international travellers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Ind enters consumer tyre market; eyes ₹23K cr topline by FY30

Anil Ambani

Every RBI fraud violation not open to court: HC on Anil Ambani case stay

Suzlon

Suzlon appoints Ajay Kapur as Group CEO, forms new executive council

IDFC FIRST Bank

Chandigarh branch fraud: IDFC First Bank to pay Haryana govt ₹590 cr soonpremium

LTIMindtree (Image: Company website)

LTM bags $100 million deal from European medtech firm for 7 years

Topics : MakeMyTrip hospitality Company News Travel bookings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance