MakeMyTrip gross corporate travel bookings cross $1 billion in 2025

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said its gross bookings from the corporate travel segment crossed $ 1 billion in 2025, serving a base of more than 40 lakh employees.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm said gross bookings across corporate platforms - Quest2Travel, MyBiz, and Happay, breached the $ 1 billion mark, emerging as one of its growth drivers and now contributing over 10 per cent to the overall bookings.

MakeMyTrip has a client base of 500 large enterprises, including 150 of the top BSE 500 listed companies and 75,000 SMEs nationwide.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Our Corporate Travel Business is relatively much younger than our B2C business, but has scaled up quite rapidly in a short span of about 5 years".

Looking ahead, MakeMyTrip said it is working to expand more services like forex and visa support to further strengthen its value proposition for corporate international travellers.