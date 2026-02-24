Balkrishna Ind enters consumer tyre market; eyes ₹23K cr topline by FY30

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) is making a deliberate shift from its niche stronghold in off-highway tyres (OHT) to India’s competitive consumer tyre market, betting on scale, manufacturing discipline and brand investment to lift group revenues to Rs 23,000 crore by FY30.

The company has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore to fund this transition, covering new product lines, capacity expansion and brand-building initiatives, including a national campaign featuring actor Ranveer Singh. The move marks BKT’s first major push to build a domestic consumer franchise after decades of export-led growth in agriculture, mining and construction tyres.

BKT’s on-highway foray spans two-wheelers and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), segments characterised by high volumes, intense price competition and established incumbents. The strategy reflects both growth ambitions and risk diversification amid shifting global trade patterns and uneven demand in some overseas markets.

Chairman and Managing Director Arvind Poddar described the expansion as capability-led rather than opportunistic, calling it a “natural extension” built on decades of manufacturing discipline.

Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar outlined the revenue roadmap. “BKT’s foray into the on-highway tyre segment is a strategic milestone under our Vision 2030 — an India-led initiative to scale responsibly and expand our mobility footprint. With a defined revenue roadmap of Rs 23,000 crore by 2030 — a 2.2x increase from FY25 levels — this measured growth is built on clarity, capability and long-term commitment,” he said.

The capacity backbone to support this ambition is already in place. BKT’s total tyre manufacturing capacity stands at around 360,000 tonnes, with expansion under way at its Bhuj facility as part of the Rs 3,500-crore investment programme. The additional capacity will support both its core off-highway business and the new on-highway portfolio, including commercial vehicle radial tyres slated for launch in FY27.

Under Vision 2030, BKT expects around 20 per cent of revenue to come from on-highway tyres, while off-highway products will continue to contribute about 70 per cent, with carbon black accounting for the remainder.

The company is also restructuring its brand architecture, creating two verticals — BKT Tyres and BKT Carbon — to separate its consumer ambitions from its industrial legacy. Management is targeting a 5 per cent market share in domestic on-highway segments by FY30.

Execution will be critical. While BKT’s engineering capabilities are established, success in the consumer segment will depend on distribution reach, dealer alignment and sustained marketing investment.