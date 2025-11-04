MakeMyTrip sees surge in premium stays; Goa, Jaipur top domestic picks

Early trends from MakeMyTrip’s inaugural campaign to address year-end travel congestion have revealed a clear premiumisation pattern, with one in every three domestic travellers booking 4- or 5-star stays.

What does MakeMyTrip’s campaign reveal about travel trends?

“In the domestic hotels category, every third booking was for a 4- or 5-star property, while the average stay length rose modestly from 1.7 to 1.8 nights. Internationally, 4- and 5-star stays accounted for 64.5 per cent of bookings, with an average stay of 4.9 nights,” the company said in a statement.

“Early bookings for year-end flights have doubled from a low base,