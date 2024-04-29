Business Standard
Manipal Hospitals acquires 87% stake in hospital chain Medica Synergie

The hospital chain has inked a binding agreement to acquire 87 per cent stake in Medica, a statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Manipal Hospitals on Monday said it has acquired an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie for an undisclosed amount.
The hospital chain has inked a binding agreement to acquire 87 per cent stake in Medica, a statement said.
The acquisition is in line with Manipal Hospitals' strategy of expanding its footprint and presence in Eastern India, it said in a statement.
"With this acquisition Manipal Hospitals builds on its strong presence in Eastern India, enabling us to expand our reach and meet the healthcare needs of this under-served region," Manipal Hospitals MD & CEO Dilip Jose said.
He further said: "We will integrate Medica Synergie into our portfolio and rebrand it."

The addition of Medica has taken the bed count of Manipal Hospitals from over 9,500 to over 10,500.
In September 2023, Manipal Hospitals acquired an 84 per cent stake in Emami Group's AMRI Hospitals Ltd.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

