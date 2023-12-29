Maruti saw biggest jump in average revenue earned per car in 2023 at 13%

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) in 2023 experienced a 13.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in average revenue earned per car, the highest among major car companies in India.

This was driven by higher-priced new model launches, increased Grand Vitara sales, elevated sales of high-end variants, and marginal pure price hikes, according to Jato Dynamics’ data reviewed by Business Standard.

In 2022, MSIL had experienced an 11.98 per cent Y-o-Y increase in average revenue per car, according to the data.

“Our sales ratio in the higher-end car segment has increased, particularly in the SUV (sport utility vehicle) market where our share