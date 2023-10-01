Maruti Suzuki posts highest ever monthly sales in Sept at 181,343 units

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 1,81,343 units in September, its best ever in a month.

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,76,306 units to dealers in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose to 1,50,812 units last month, up 2 per cent from 1,48,380 units in September 2022, MSI said in a statement.

In the April-September period, the company's total sales crossed the 10-lakh sales mark.

MSI dispatched 10,50,085 units in the first half of the current fiscal as compared with 9,85,326 units in the same period of last fiscal.

It is for the first time that the company surpassed the half-yearly sales mark of 1 million units, the automaker noted.

In September, the company said the sales of its entry level cars -- Alto and S-Presso -- stood at 10,351 units, down 65 per cent from 29,574 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of compact cars also declined to 68,552 units last month from 72,176 units in September 2022.

Utility vehicle dispatches, however, witnessed a jump of 82 per cent to 59,271 units last month from 32,574 units in September last year.

The company said its total export sales rose to 22,511 units as compared with 21,403 units in the year-ago period.