300 insolvency cases expected to be resolved this year, says Manoj Govil

Tata Housing to launch Rs 16,000-cr projects in next 2-3 years: Sanjay Dutt

Essar group's IT solutions firm Black Box to set up data centres in India

Hyundai reports highest ever monthly sales in September at 71,641 units

Luminous Power aims to double growth in next 4 years; to invest Rs 2,000 cr

Arya.ag eyes to double profit, revenue increase by 70% to Rs 500 cr in FY24

IBBI proposes changes to voting on bids for bankrupt companies under IBC

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

IBBI forms panel of 400 insolvency professionals to expedite process

Resolution of corporate insolvency cases is expected to nearly double to 300 cases this financial year, but the systems need to be geared to handle three times that caseload, Corporate

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com