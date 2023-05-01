Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%



"The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," it said. The total vehicle sales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 6.5 per cent to 160,529 units in April 2023 from 150,661 units in April 2022. In a release, the company said that the shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles.



The total domestic sales were up from 132,248 units in April last year to 143,558 units this year. In this, the domestic sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) were 137,320. Last year, the domestic sales of PVs stood at 121,995. In the month, the company's exports fell 7.9 per cent to 16,971 units. This was 18,413 units in April 2022.



Last week, India's biggest automaker had reported a 42.6 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) from Rs 1,838.9 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2022, to Rs 2,623.6 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The April sales of mini and compact segment, which includes cars like Alto, S-Pressom Baleno, Swift, Dzire and WagonR, saw a jump from 76,321 units last year to 89,045 this year.

During the quarter, the automaker reported net sales of Rs 30,821.8 crore. In the same quarter last year, the net sales were Rs 25,514 crore. In the year 2022-23 (FY23), the PAT was up 113.7 per cent from Rs 3,766.3 crores in FY22 to Rs 8,049.2 crore.