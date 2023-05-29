close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

The Jimny's popularity can be gauged from the fact that Maruti is receiving around 700 bookings of the vehicle every day

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Jimny

Jimny

4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki (MS) is all set to bring its much-awaited, five-door off-roader Jimny into the market on June 7. The Jimny's popularity can be gauged from the fact that Maruti is receiving around 700 bookings of the vehicle every day, according to an Autocar India (ACI) report. Total bookings have crossed the 30,000 mark and are expected to rise further.

Jimny
Jimny

Given that Maruti has still not revealed the prices of the Jimny, it is exceptional to see such a confident response from the customers. It will not be wrong to say that customers expect a robust, durable, reliable, low-maintenance, and affordable lifestyle vehicle from Maruti.


The Gypsy legacy
Jimny is Maruti's first off-roader since the departure of its Gypsy. Built on a ladder frame, the Gypsy was known for being a light and agile vehicle. With its utilitarian bench-styled rear-seating configuration, the Gypsy could seat four passengers in the rear and two in the front, including the driver.

Jimny
Jimny

Also Read

Four months in waiting, Mahindra Thar to cost up to Rs 1.05 lakh more

Maruti rolls out first Jimny out of Gurugram plant, deliveries next month

Indian armed forces express interest in buying Maruti's five-door Jimny

Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door, 4-wheel drive Jimny at Auto Expo 2023

Automakers to launch six new SUVs in India in next two years: Report

Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

Entire E2W supply chain under stress as govt stance on subsidy hardens

McLaren Automotive launches hybrid sports car Artura with V6 petrol engine

What are different types of car insurance policies in India? Details here

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD


Sold with a soft top and a suspension set-up that was most suitable for off-roading purposes, Gypsy did not do well among private car owners. Customers expected a more comfortable seating arrangement for their families than what was offered in the Gypsy.
However, this was not the case with institutional buyers like law enforcement agencies and the armed forces, who quickly saw the value a vehicle like Gypsy could add to their operational requirements. The no-nonsense approach of the Gypsy made it an instant hit with the army and the police forces across the country.

Jimny
Jimny

To this date, at first glance, the Gypsy comes across as a government-operated car before anything else.

Jimny and the road ahead

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the Jimny, and it is clear from the fact that MS developed an extended five-door version primarily to be sold in the Indian market, adding 300 millimetres to its length. Clearly, MS wants to present the Jimny as a complete family car with serious off-road capabilities.

Jimny
Jimny

 
MS is looking to cash in on the Indian customers' inclination towards SUVs. With Jimny, Maruti wants to achieve more than what it did with the Gypsy by making it a truly mass-market vehicle.

Jimny's competition

It is obvious to compare the Jimny with Mahindra's Thar as both offer off-roading capabilities and are built on ladder frames. With ample ground clearance on offer, both vehicles have been made with a go-anywhere approach. However, the similarities end there.

Jimny
Jimny

While Maruti is known for its reliable naturally-aspirated engines that offer best-in-segment fuel economy, the Thar prefers performance over the pocket.

Jimny
Jimny

While Jimny may have the boxy, SUVish look to its credit, it has a less substantial road presence than Thar's. Also, while Maruti is known to price its vehicle competitively, the presence of Mahindra's two-wheel drive diesel Thar may leave the customer confused.

Jimny
Jimny

Notably, Mahindra Thar's two-wheel drive variant starts at around Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. There is speculation that Maruti's Jimny will also start at around Rs 10 lakh. 


Maruti Suzuki's SUV challenge

While taking one's eyes off the Jimny launch is difficult, it is important to look at what Maruti is doing to bolster its standing in the SUV segment of the Indian car market. With a recent upgrade in its Brezza line-up, the launch of the Grand Vitara, and the introduction of the Baleno-based crossover, Fronx, Maruti seems determined to carve out a space for itself in the segment.

Jimny
Jimny

 
As things stand, Maruti is the market leader in the small-car segment and sells most hatchbacks in the country, but the SUV segment is dominated by the products offered by the triopoly of Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra. As Maruti looks to pip these established players, it will be interesting to see how Maruti prices its upcoming vehicles to attract more buyers.

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki Swift SUVs mahindra xuv300 Tata Motors Hyundai Motors Maruti Suzuki India Maruti sales figures Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

First Published: May 29 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nigeria's Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as president amid hopes and scepticism

Bola Tinubu, nigeria
5 min read

Indian stocks reclaim spot in world's top 5 markets as Adani scrips rebound

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Congress leaders from MP meet party chief Kharge over poll preparedness

Mallikarjun Kharge
1 min read

Gen Atlantic, Advent Int soon to acquire Everstone's Burger King stake

Burger King
2 min read

Nine years of Modi govt: Cong Prez Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
4 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
8 min read

Airlines start filling up Go First void even as fares soar up to 5x

Go First
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon