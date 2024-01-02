Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maruti Suzuki production falls 2.96% at 1,21,028 units in Dec 2023

The company had produced 1,24,722 units in December 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing

maruti suzuki

Production of light commercial vehicle Super Carry was, however, higher at 1,510 units as compared to 587 units in the year-ago month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 2.96 per cent decline in total vehicle production at 1,21,028 units in December 2023.
The company had produced 1,24,722 units in December 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total passenger vehicle production last month stood at 1,19,518 units as against 1,24,135 units in December 2022, down 3.72 per cent, it added.
Production of light commercial vehicle Super Carry was, however, higher at 1,510 units as compared to 587 units in the year-ago month.
Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava had on Monday stated that the company had cut down on production in December to reduce stocks at dealerships ahead of the year-end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 116 crore for Telangana state

State-owned PNB, BoM record double-digit loan growth during Oct-Dec quarter

Adani Group-Hindenburg row: SC will pronounce judgement on January 3

Mined metal production of Hindustan Zinc rises 7% in Oct-Dec quarter

Akasa Air set to close order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes

Topics : Maruti Suzuki automobile manufacturer automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon