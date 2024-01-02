Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

State-owned PNB, BoM record double-digit loan growth during Oct-Dec quarter

Total advances stood at Rs 8.56 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, PNB said in a regulatory filing

PNB, punjab national bank

The Pune-based lender recorded a 17.90 per cent improvement in deposit growth at Rs 2.45 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.08 lakh crore at the end of December 2022 | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it has posted a 13.5 per cent growth in advances to Rs 9.72 lakh crore for the December quarter.
Total advances stood at Rs 8.56 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Another public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) in a separate filing said it saw a 20.28 per cent increase in loan growth to Rs 1.88 lakh crore as against Rs 1.56 lakh crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
The Pune-based lender recorded a 17.90 per cent improvement in deposit growth at Rs 2.45 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.08 lakh crore at the end of December 2022.
At the same time PNB's deposits rose a tad lower at 9.4 per cent to Rs 13.23 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 12.10 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.
As a result, the total business of the bank increased 11.1 per cent to Rs 22.95 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

PNB Housing Finance aims expansion in affordable housing, 60 more branches

PNB Q2 results: Net profit surges 327% to Rs 1,756 cr, gross NPAs at 6.9%

PNB Housing Q2FY24 result: Profit up 45% YoY to Rs 383 cr, income up 5%

Adani Group-Hindenburg row: SC will pronounce judgement on January 3

Mined metal production of Hindustan Zinc rises 7% in Oct-Dec quarter

Akasa Air set to close order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes

NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as its new managing director

CCI clears Punjab State Power Corp's purchase of GVK Power project

Topics : PNB Bank of Maharashtra finance sector Retail loan growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon